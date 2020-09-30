 Telangana witnesses highest rainfall in a decade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana received the highest Southwest Monsoon rainfall in a decade, recording 45 per cent more than normal rainfall during this year’s monsoon, which started on June 1 and ended on Tuesday.

According to the data recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State received 1,094.4mm rainfall till Monday, against the normal of 754.4mm.

Since 2009, the Southwest Monsoon rainfall in the State has been above normal for only six times — in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and this year. The second highest Southwest Monsoon rainfall of 32 per cent above normal was recorded in the State way back in 2010. Last year, the State had received six per cent above normal rainfall and in 2018 it was two per cent below normal.

Thanks to the above normal rainfall this year, most reservoirs on the Krishna and Godavari rivers are brimming with water. Speaking to Express, IMD Hyderabad Meteorologist B Raja Rao said that during this year’s monsoon season Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) were formed nine times over the Bay of Bengal, which boosted the monsoon rains in the State. Most of the LPAs were formed during the month of August when the State received rainfall much above the normal.

In the months of June and July, LPA was formed once in each month and the State recorded 30 per cent and 15 per cent above normal rainfall respectively. In August, LPA was formed nine times over the Bay of Bengal and the State recorded 78 per cent above normal rainfall. In September, the LPA was formed once.

Apart from this, Rao also said that there were regular formations of other meteorological systems like sheer zones, upper air circulation, cyclonic circulations and troughs, which helped in increasing the amount of rainfall in the State.