ASI hit by cabbie dead, organs donated

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also paid her last respects to the ASI's mortal remains.

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar and other police officials carry the hearse of ASI Mahipal Reddy to the funeral ground, in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar and other police officials carry the hearse of ASI Mahipal Reddy to the funeral ground, in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of KPHB police station, Annapureddy Mahipal Reddy — who was grievously injured on Saturday night after being hit by an Uber cab driver during a drunken driving check near KPHB — breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 54 and had been in hospital for over three days. 

Despite their grief and shock, Mahipal Reddy’s family decided to donate eight vital organs of the slain policeman, giving a new lease of life to at least five people. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar expressed his condolences to the family, along with other police officials, and paid his last respects by being a pallbearer for the mortal remains of Mahipal Reddy. “I thank the family for braving the loss and agreeing to donate his organs. Cyberabad police recommits itself to the strict enforcement of traffic rules. I also appeal to people to drive carefully and warn those driving under the influence of alcohol of strict action,” Sajjanar said.

He added that all benefits that the family is supposed to get will be processed at the earliest. The State government would support the family in all possible ways. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also paid her last respects to the ASI’s mortal remains.Mahipal Reddy had joined the police department in 1989 as a constable. He was promoted as ASI and deputed to KPHB police station four months ago. 

In the line of duty
Mahipal Reddy is survived by wife A Anitha and two sons — Pramod and Sandeep. On March 27, when he was on night duty, an Uber cab driver knocked him down, due to which he received multiple injuries

