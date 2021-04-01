STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NIA raids lawyer V Raghunath’s house, finds Maoist literature

Civil rights activists condemned the NIA searches on Wednesday, stating that these were intended to create fear among those raising their voice against anti-people policies.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of High Court advocate and vice-president of Civil Liberties Committee-Telangana, V Raghunath, apart from the houses of other civil rights activists, at seven locations in Hyderabad. The searches, which began at 6 pm and continued till late night, were in connection with the alleged links with the banned Maoist party and its cadres. Maoist literature and other incriminating material were seized. The NIA had taken up the investigation based on a case registered by the Andhra Pradesh police against 64 people.  

Civil rights activists condemned the NIA searches on Wednesday, stating that these were intended to create fear among those raising their voice against anti-people policies.“This is nothing but suppression of people’s voice and indicates growing intolerance. Both the Union and State governments do not want anybody to question them. If anybody dares to do so, they charge them with foisted cases with UAPA charges,” Gaddam Laxman, president of the Civil Liberties Committee, Telangana, said.

The raids at the residence of High Court advocate V Raghunath in Hyderabad and other civil rights activists comes after a case was registered by the Andhra Pradesh police against 64 people at the Munchingput police station in Visakhapatnam district in November 2020. Advocate Rahul, an associate of Raghunath, said they received information about Raghunath receiving money from people associated with the Maoists, which he claimed as a false allegation. “They said the searches were in connection with the case in AP, but he is not involved in it and his name is also not in the case,” he said.

Manchalachyuta Satyanarayana Rao, a general member of the Revolutionary Writers’ Association, said, “I strongly condemn the act of entering and conducting searches in the name of the UAPA Act, without entering and issuing pre-orders.”The AP police had, in November 2020, arrested Pangi Naganna and seized Maoist literature, press notes, medicines, wire bundles and other incriminating material from him. 

The police stated said Naganna is a journalist and has also been working for the Maoists. Based on his statements, they named 63 others, all associated with people’s organisations and civil rights activists, stating that they were involved with Maoist frontal outfits as accused in the case.Later, the NIA took up the case and registered an FIR on March 7, 2021. In furtherance to the investigation into the case, the NIA teams carried out searches at seven different locations in Hyderabad -- advocate V Raghunath’s residence at Dilsukhnagar and others’ houses at Medipally, Jawaharnagar, Alwal and Gudimalkapur.

Attack on dissent
Civil rights activists condemned the searches, stating that these were intended to create fear among those raising their voice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Raghunath NIA Andhra Pradesh police Maoists Maoism
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp