Boys beaten up, force-fed dung for entering mango orchard

The injured boys were taken to the Goverment Area Hospital in Mahabubabad.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Two guards of a mango orchard at Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district were arrested on Thursday for allegedly tying up two boys and forcing cow dung into their mouths, the video of which has gone viral on social media. According to the police, the boys, residents of Sai Baba Nagar in Thorrur, entered the orchard in search of their pet dog. 

One of the guards recorded a video of the incident on his mobile. The injured boys were taken to the Goverment Area Hospital in Mahabubabad. After the boys’ parents lodged a complaint with Thorrur police, the guards — Bhanthu Yakku and Bhanthu Ramulu — were arrested.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy said the accused have been booked under Sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

