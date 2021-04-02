Congress files complaint, says Tandur MLA not a graduate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Tandur MLA P Rohit Reddy fraudulently enrolled as a Graduate voter in the recently concluded Graduates’ MLC elections. Addressing a press conference, Marri Shashidhar Reddy said as per the Election Affidavit filed by Rohit Reddy, his highest educational qualification was Intermediate.

Pointing out the inconsistencies in Rohit Reddy’s 2009 and 2018 affidavits, Shashidhar Reddy said Rohit claimed he had a Commercial Pilot Licence, which was not a degree. “It is improbable that till the time of taking oath, he procured two post-graduate degrees as the Assembly record shows BTech, MS etc.”