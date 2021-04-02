State to curb accidents using AI tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), on Thursday, handed over an Artificial Intelligence-based accident prevention system to the Telangana government to curb road mishaps in the State. The MCEME, in the past, has carried out various AI-based projects.

During a ceremony on Thursday, the project application was handed over by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries. The ambitious project will be tested and evaluated on a pilot basis with the help of the Regional Transport Office.