Telangana-native gazetted officers in Andhra await return since 7 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Andhra Pradesh (AP) State government has given its consent to send back Telangana-native Class III and Class IV employees, the zonal and multizonal employees from Telangana who were working in AP are crying foul over both governments not resolving their issue pending for seven years. They said that the formation of a separate State was a “boon and bane” for them.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh, 106 zonal and multizonal posts pertaining to 12 departments were recruited through Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and given postings in existing vacancies.
The Telangana native employees, under the banner of Telangana Native Employees Working In Seemandra Association, had appealed to both State governments to transfer them to their home State after the formation of Telangana. According to them, the State Reorganisation Committee has suggested the Chief Ministers to resolve the issue. However, as former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and current Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao are not on good terms, the issue was not discussed. After the AP government agreed to sent them back, they are hopeful that justice will be delivered to them too.

B Radhakrishna, a circle inspector of Prohibition and Excise department, who is a native of Telangana Chief Minister’s (Gajwel) constituency and currently working in Vijayawada, said that his soul was in Telangana and body in Andhra Pradesh. “We request the Chief Ministers of AP and TS to sit together to resolve our issue at the earliest. For the 106 officers posted in Andha Pradesh, most of our families are located in Telangana. How often can we visit our families?” he asked.

