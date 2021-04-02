TRS under fire over unemployed Warangal youth's death, opposition leaders say KCR is prime accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS government came under fire from various quarters on Friday, following the death of a tribal youth, Boda Sunil Naik, a week after he attempted suicide over the issue of unemployment and lack of recruitment opportunities by the Telangana government.

Speaking on the incident, AICC national spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju, accused the TRS government of murder and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must be held responsible for the state's employment crisis.

He said that two other youth in the state - Koppula Raju and Golla Ganesh - died by suicide over the issue of unemployment, in the last ten days. Congress leaders also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister at Nampally.

BJP state unit president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay commented that the police should register a case against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao because Sunil Naik had mentioned the CM's name in the video he shot after consuming pesticide and demanded that the state government must take responsibility for Sunil's death.

Bandi Sanjay and some BJP leaders accompanying him were later taken into custody by the police at Bhupalpally, while they were on their way to Sunil Naik's village in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district for the last rites.

They were taken into custody on the charge that their visit would cause further delay in conducting the last rites.

Speaking to the media, Congress MLA from Mulugu, Seethakka also blamed the CM for Sunil Naik's death.

TJS chief Prof Kodandaram was also detained by the police in Kesamudram Mandal, while he was on the way to Gudur.

Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed grief over the death of Sunil Naik and assured full support for the family of the deceased youth.

Tribal welfare minister, Satyavathi Rathod promised that the state government will provide a job to a person from Sunil Naik's family, a double bedroom house in the village for the youth's parents, and provision of Rs 1 lakh in the form of financial assistance, to conduct his last rites.

After the news of Sunil Naik's death broke, some students from Kakatiya University who tried to lay siege to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's residence in Hanamkonda were detained by the police.

Police personnel was deployed at all public places and residences of ruling party leaders across Warangal city to avoid untoward incidents.

Some students also held protests at the Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad, who were later taken into custody by the police.