STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS under fire over unemployed Warangal youth's death, opposition leaders say KCR is prime accused

Speaking on the incident, AICC national spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju, accused the TRS government of murder and said that KCR must be held responsible for the state's employment crisis.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS government came under fire from various quarters on Friday, following the death of a tribal youth, Boda Sunil Naik, a week after he attempted suicide over the issue of unemployment and lack of recruitment opportunities by the Telangana government.

Speaking on the incident, AICC national spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju, accused the TRS government of murder and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must be held responsible for the state's employment crisis.

He said that two other youth in the state - Koppula Raju and Golla Ganesh - died by suicide over the issue of unemployment, in the last ten days. Congress leaders also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister at Nampally. 

BJP state unit president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay commented that the police should register a case against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao because Sunil Naik had mentioned the CM's name in the video he shot after consuming pesticide and demanded that the state government must take responsibility for Sunil's death. 

Bandi Sanjay and some BJP leaders accompanying him were later taken into custody by the police at Bhupalpally, while they were on their way to Sunil Naik's village in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district for the last rites.

They were taken into custody on the charge that their visit would cause further delay in conducting the last rites.

Speaking to the media, Congress MLA from Mulugu, Seethakka also blamed the CM for Sunil Naik's death. 

TJS chief Prof Kodandaram was also detained by the police in Kesamudram Mandal, while he was on the way to Gudur. 

Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed grief over the death of Sunil Naik and assured full support for the family of the deceased youth. 

Tribal welfare minister, Satyavathi Rathod promised that the state government will provide a job to a person from Sunil Naik's family, a  double bedroom house in the village for the youth's parents, and provision of Rs 1 lakh in the form of financial assistance, to conduct his last rites.

After the news of Sunil Naik's death broke, some students from Kakatiya University who tried to lay siege to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's residence in Hanamkonda were detained by the police. 

Police personnel was deployed at all public places and residences of ruling party leaders across Warangal city to avoid untoward incidents.

Some students also held protests at the Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad, who were later taken into custody by the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Warangal suicide Warangal youth death Telangana suicide
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp