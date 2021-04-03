STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress is disappearing, Jana Reddy is outdated: Minister Jagadish

The Minister said that people were suffering under Narendra Modi’s rule. The Modi government is looting public money by increasing the prices of petroleum products, he said.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy addresses an election meeting at Halia on Friday. TRS bypoll candidate Nomula Bagath is also seen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its tirade against Congress candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll K Jana Reddy, the TRS called the veteran leader an “outdated candidate” during the party’s campaign meeting at Halia on Friday. “Jana Reddy is outdated. He has done nothing for the segment. That is why he is evading voters,” Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said at the meeting, during which 800 BJP workers joined the TRS. 

The Minister said that people were suffering under Narendra Modi’s rule. The Modi government is looting public money by increasing the prices of petroleum products, he said. “The Congress has disappeared not only in the State, but also across the country. Congress’ game will be over by the end of this bypoll,” Jagadish Reddy said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav averred that no one could stop the victory march of TRS candidate Nomula Bagath. “Jana Reddy should have behaved in a dignified manner and stayed away from the bypoll. He will lose his reputation and prestige after the election,” Srinivas Yadav said. 

TRS candidate Bagath assured that he would continue the legacy of his father and deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, and implement his ideals. Bagath thanked TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing faith in him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll Jana Reddy
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp