Congress is disappearing, Jana Reddy is outdated: Minister Jagadish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its tirade against Congress candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll K Jana Reddy, the TRS called the veteran leader an “outdated candidate” during the party’s campaign meeting at Halia on Friday. “Jana Reddy is outdated. He has done nothing for the segment. That is why he is evading voters,” Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said at the meeting, during which 800 BJP workers joined the TRS.

The Minister said that people were suffering under Narendra Modi’s rule. The Modi government is looting public money by increasing the prices of petroleum products, he said. “The Congress has disappeared not only in the State, but also across the country. Congress’ game will be over by the end of this bypoll,” Jagadish Reddy said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav averred that no one could stop the victory march of TRS candidate Nomula Bagath. “Jana Reddy should have behaved in a dignified manner and stayed away from the bypoll. He will lose his reputation and prestige after the election,” Srinivas Yadav said.

TRS candidate Bagath assured that he would continue the legacy of his father and deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, and implement his ideals. Bagath thanked TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing faith in him.