Fake vote: Tandur cops file FIR against Swapna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tandur Town police registered an FIR against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections held on March 14. Tandur Circle Inspector, Ravi Kumar booked an FIR under Section 171-D and 171-F of IPC which deals with impersonation in elections and other relevant sections.

The complaint was lodged by the assistant returning officer (Additional Collector), Mothi Lal. Following instructions by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Shashank Goel, District Election Officer (DEO), Vikarabad, Pausumi Basu, initiated proceedings against Swapna for casting a fake vote in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections held last month.

Following instructions by the CEO, Pausumi Basu conducted a detailed inquiry and found that Swapna is not a registered voter. She cast a vote on another voter’s name which is similar to hers. The report was submitted to the CEO a few days back.