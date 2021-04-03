STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fitting ode to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan

The musician of the Patiala gharana, after a prolonged illness, died on April 25, 1968, at Basheerbagh Palace, Hyderabad.

Published: 03rd April 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The tomb of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saaheb, the greatest classical exponent of Patiala Gharana, at the Dairah-e-Mir Momin, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli Road has been restored by the GHMC on the occasio

The tomb of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saaheb, the greatest classical exponent of Patiala Gharana, at the Dairah-e-Mir Momin, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli Road has been restored by the GHMC on the occasio

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the birth anniversary of one of the most revered exponents of Hindustani music, Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, the city remembers him again. As an ode to the late legend, the GHMC had started the restoration work of his tomb at Dairah-e-Mir Momin on the Hari Bowli Road in the city, a few weeks ago. On Friday, his 119th birth anniversary, the restoration work was completed. 

“The tomb of Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saaheb, the greatest classical exponent of Patiala Gharana at the Dairah-e-Mir Momin, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli Road is restored by @GHMCOnline #Hyderabad @KTRTRS, (sic),” tweeted, Arvind Kumar, MAUD Principal Secretary. 

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted the photos

The tomb, located at one of the oldest graveyards in the city, was left in ruins for several years and the restoration work was supposed to start last year but was delayed by the pandemic. The tomb, which has jali walls on three sides, is now painted in white with golden stripes and with green metal ornamental doors. It stands out in the 400-year-old graveyard, where several noted personalities are buried. 

Born in Kasur, Punjab (Pakistan) on April 2, 1902, Ghulam Ali Khan chose to go back to Pakistan after the Partition but returned to Hindustan and was granted Indian citizenship. The musician of the Patiala gharana, after a prolonged illness, died on April 25, 1968, at Basheerbagh Palace, Hyderabad.

Grave was neglected, in ruins for several years

The tomb, located at one of the oldest graveyards in the city, was left in ruins for several years and the restoration work was supposed to start last year but was delayed by the raging Covid-19 pandemic 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
birth anniversary Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp