Fitting ode to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan

HYDERABAD: On the birth anniversary of one of the most revered exponents of Hindustani music, Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, the city remembers him again. As an ode to the late legend, the GHMC had started the restoration work of his tomb at Dairah-e-Mir Momin on the Hari Bowli Road in the city, a few weeks ago. On Friday, his 119th birth anniversary, the restoration work was completed.

“The tomb of Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saaheb, the greatest classical exponent of Patiala Gharana at the Dairah-e-Mir Momin, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli Road is restored by @GHMCOnline #Hyderabad @KTRTRS, (sic),” tweeted, Arvind Kumar, MAUD Principal Secretary.

The tomb, located at one of the oldest graveyards in the city, was left in ruins for several years and the restoration work was supposed to start last year but was delayed by the pandemic. The tomb, which has jali walls on three sides, is now painted in white with golden stripes and with green metal ornamental doors. It stands out in the 400-year-old graveyard, where several noted personalities are buried.

Born in Kasur, Punjab (Pakistan) on April 2, 1902, Ghulam Ali Khan chose to go back to Pakistan after the Partition but returned to Hindustan and was granted Indian citizenship. The musician of the Patiala gharana, after a prolonged illness, died on April 25, 1968, at Basheerbagh Palace, Hyderabad.

