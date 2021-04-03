Man held for posing as CBI officer

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Hanamkonda police for allegedly posing as a CBI officer and cheating people in the name of government jobs.

According to Inspector Y Chandrasekhar, Panuganti Naveen and T Ashok ran a job consultancy in Hanamkonda. The complainant, Vinod Kumar, said that Naveen claimed that he was working for the CBI and that he knew all the officers in the departments. He promised Vinod that he would get him a job in the State government if he paid him `10 lakh.

Vinod deposited the amount in Naveen’s account in 2019, but after receiving the money Naveen refused to respond. Realising that Naveen was a fake CBI officer, he approached the police. The police arrested Naveen but Ashok has absconded.