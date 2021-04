By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: State R&B, Housing and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said very soon, fencing would be arranged along Godavari river at all the Pushkar Ghats of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Balkonda Assembly constituency.

He opined that measures like these will help prevent accidents in the river. Reddy on Saturday inspected Pushkhar Ghat 1 where six persons drowned in the river on Friday. He also held a meeting with Revenue and police officials about the issue.