Integrated development: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar holds meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to create a Nodal Agency for the integrated development of municipalities/corporations in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, Nodal Agency chairman and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with Heads of the Departments (HoDs) from BRKR Bhavan on Saturday and gave directions on how to prepare the plans.

Somesh directed all the HoDs to prepare plans for the future growth of all 29 municipalities falling in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.