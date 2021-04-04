Telangana forest department books Vasavi Group for deforestation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department booked the Vasavi Group, a real estate developer under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), on Saturday. The Forest Department, in a press release, said that the real estate developer caused large-scale deforestation and chopped trees without following due procedure and seeking permission from the Forest Department.

The deforestation was caused at Bomraspet, near Shameerpet for the developer's 'Vasavi Green Leaf' venture. The group had planned the venture in over an area of 64 acres.

As the information regarding the tree-felling reached the Forest Department, a team of officials from Keesara made for the site, halted the deforestation activity and seized the timber. The Forest Department will calculate the penalty and fine the real estate developer .