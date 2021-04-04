Telangana: Kaleshwaram water reaches Upper Manair Dam, ryots rejoice

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: With the arrival of Kaleshwaram water at the Upper Manair Dam (UMD) in Gambhiraopet mandal, farmers are in a celebratory mood. As the water level in the UMD touched 1.4 tmcft as against its capacity of 2.2 tmcft, irrigation officials released water into the left canal of the dam on Saturday.

Executive Engineer A Amarender Reddy said that the water would feed Venkatadri, Singasamudram and Pedda Cheruvu canals. "Since these canals were not being used, they are covered with weeds. After cleaning these out, restoration service to improve water flow in the canal has begun," he said.

About 13,086 acres of land under UMD ayacut is in Gambhiraopet and Yellareddypet mandals. Elated farmers see this as a summer gift and have begun cleaning out weeds in the canals on their own. It may be recalled that the UMD was to initially receive water from Package 9 of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS) through Mid Manair Dam via the Malakpet reservoir.

However, since the work there is still in progress, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed authorities to divert water from Package 10 of Konda Pochamma Sagar canal through Kudavelli vagu. Konda Pochamma Sagar receives water from Mid Manair, Annapurna pumphouse and Ananthagiri reservoir.