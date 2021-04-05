Post Maoist violence, Telangana security forces on high alert at Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: High alert has been sounded in villages near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the wake of Maoists killing 24 police personnel at Terram forest area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The policemen were killed about 60 km away from Cherla mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

More than 500 Greyhounds forces, CRPF and special forces have been deployed in border areas. They are keeping a close watch on several stretches of the border fearing Maoists may enter Telangana for shelter.

Officials have deployed Greyhounds for combing operations. A police official said, “We are searching the interior parts of the forest while coordinating with forces from Chhattishgarh.’’

According to a source, Greyhounds forces started the operations early on Sunday morning.Remote villages in Bhadrachalam agency area are also under the scanner of the police forces, who have started checking vehicles in all mandals and a few villages. Special forces and CRPF forces are carrying out checks at ferry points on the Godavari river and in some villages.

All police stations along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border have been alerted by higher officials. A police officer in the agency area said as many as 500 Telangana police personnel were going to Terram area to nab Hidema, commander of a Maoist militia platoon and a powerful Maoist in the Terram area.