Standing crop destroyed, ryot blames Telangana govt

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a shocking incident, the standing paddy crop of a farmer, M Narshimulu, was destroyed using earthmovers at the Mutrajpally village on Sunday morning. The village is located close to Gajwel, where the State government is constructing the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony for the oustees of Mallanasagar reservoir project in Siddipet district. The farmer has alleged that the crop was destroyed on the directions of the Revenue Department officials as he is not willing to part with four acres of land where the State government wants to take up construction of houses as part of the R&R colony.

The destruction of the crop led to protests, following which some people, including Narsihmulu, were picked up by the police. After being released by police, the heartbroken farmer released a video with an emotional message. Narsihmulu said that he took a loan of Rs 4 lakh to cultivate paddy which has now been destroyed. Blaming the Mandal Revenue Officer, Village Revenue Officer as well as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for whose party he voted in elections, for the economic loss he now faces, Narsihmulu threatened that they would be responsible if his family, including six children, die.

Narsihmulu has claimed that he and his two brothers own 9.31 acres land in Mutrajpally and are not ready to part with the land. Denying all claims, Gajwel Tahsildar Mohammad Anwar said that the 9.31 acres land was located in the middle of the R&R Colony. While all other farmers handed over lands voluntarily, Narsihmulu and his family did not come forward despite being offered a compensation of Rs 14.9.5 lakh per acre. The government has deposited the compensation money with the Land Acquisition, R&R authority as per rules, following which the land becomes a government-owned land, he added.