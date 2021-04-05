STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stunning R&R colony awaits oustees in Siddipet

The construction of Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony for the oustees of the Mallanasagar reservoir project is fast nearing completion.

Published: 05th April 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A picturesque view of the R&R Colony being built for the oustees of Mallannasagar project at Mutrajpally in Gajwel.

A picturesque view of the R&R Colony being built for the oustees of Mallannasagar project at Mutrajpally in Gajwel.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The construction of Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony for the oustees of the Mallanasagar reservoir project is fast nearing completion. The R&R colony, spread over 600 acres in Mutrajpally under the Gajwel-Prajnapur Municipality, has 2,500 double-bedroom houses and around 3,000 open plots. 

Before the State government started the construction of the R&R colony, the oustees were given two options to chose from — an open plot in the colony or a 2BHK house. While 2,500 oustees opted for double-bedroom houses, the rest wanted housing sites. Those who opted for a housing site will be provided with 250 square yards of open plots and a financial assistance of Rs 5.4 lakh per family.The government intends to complete the Mallannasagar project by the end of May. 

Siddipet District Collector P Venkatram Reddy, who has been regularly supervising the construction works of the R&R colony, had formed 11 teams comprising district-level officials to oversee the works, including provision of drinking water, electricity and sewage lines to all houses. 

Deputy Engineer at Panchayat Raj Department K Rajaiah said that the construction of 2,000 houses has already been completed in the R&R colony. Some houses have already been allotted to the displaced people from Pallepahad, Etigadda Kishtapuram and Vemulaghat villages, of whom a few have already took the houses under possession and plan to start living there after Ugadi.  

Deputy Executive Engineer E Ramchander, said that facilities like schools and market will also be developed in the R&R colony. Rajaiah said that 320 people from Etigadda Kishtapuram have applied for double-bedroom houses and 280 of them have been already allotted the houses. More than 500 from Pallepahad also opted for the houses, of whom 400 have already been allocated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanasagar reservoir project
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp