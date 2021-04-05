Stunning R&R colony awaits oustees in Siddipet

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The construction of Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony for the oustees of the Mallanasagar reservoir project is fast nearing completion. The R&R colony, spread over 600 acres in Mutrajpally under the Gajwel-Prajnapur Municipality, has 2,500 double-bedroom houses and around 3,000 open plots.

Before the State government started the construction of the R&R colony, the oustees were given two options to chose from — an open plot in the colony or a 2BHK house. While 2,500 oustees opted for double-bedroom houses, the rest wanted housing sites. Those who opted for a housing site will be provided with 250 square yards of open plots and a financial assistance of Rs 5.4 lakh per family.The government intends to complete the Mallannasagar project by the end of May.

Siddipet District Collector P Venkatram Reddy, who has been regularly supervising the construction works of the R&R colony, had formed 11 teams comprising district-level officials to oversee the works, including provision of drinking water, electricity and sewage lines to all houses.

Deputy Engineer at Panchayat Raj Department K Rajaiah said that the construction of 2,000 houses has already been completed in the R&R colony. Some houses have already been allotted to the displaced people from Pallepahad, Etigadda Kishtapuram and Vemulaghat villages, of whom a few have already took the houses under possession and plan to start living there after Ugadi.

Deputy Executive Engineer E Ramchander, said that facilities like schools and market will also be developed in the R&R colony. Rajaiah said that 320 people from Etigadda Kishtapuram have applied for double-bedroom houses and 280 of them have been already allotted the houses. More than 500 from Pallepahad also opted for the houses, of whom 400 have already been allocated.