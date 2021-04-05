STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swarms of insects wreak havoc on Rajiv Rahadari

District Collector K Shashanka directed Agriculture authorities to collect samples of the flies.

Published: 05th April 2021

Swarms of caddisflies obstruct vehicular movement near the Kakatiya canal on the Rajiv Rahadari road on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  For the last four days, thousands of caddisflies have been disrupting traffic along the Kakatiya canal on the Rajiv Rahadari (Karimnagar-Hyderabad) road on the outskirts of Karimnagar. Due to the insects swarming the road, several two-wheelers and bikers have been falling from their vehicles when the flies hit their faces. In fact, around 7 pm every day, vehicular movement comes to a standstill, said one of the commuters on the route. 

District Collector K Shashanka directed Agriculture authorities to collect samples of the flies. “Caddisflies breed more in places with stagnated water,” said district agriculture officer V Sridhar. Usually the flies are not harmful to people. They tend to form swarms of large numbers and are attracted towards the light.

On Sunday, Municipal Corporation authorities started a special drive to spray disinfectant on stagnated water in the nearby canal. In addition to this, lights have been installed on the bund side of the canal to divert the flies away from the traffic. During the day time, authorities are spraying chemicals on the branches of trees to combat the flies. Within one or two days, the movement of the flies will be brought under control, officials sources said.

Danger for motorists

Due to the insects swarming the road, several two-wheelers and bikers have been falling from their vehicles when the flies hit their faces. In fact, around 7 pm every day, vehicular movement comes to a standstill, said one of the commuters on the route

