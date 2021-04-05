STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor calls up Eatala, enquires about case surge

The Covid-19 infection rate in Telangana increased four-fold since the beginning of March.

Published: 05th April 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 infection rate in Telangana increased four-fold since the beginning of March. The infection rate which was at 0.41 per cent on March 1, increased to 2.1 per cent on Saturday, when 1,321 samples tested positive, out of the reported 60,903 test results. The State also reported five more Covid deaths on the day. 

In the wake of rising cases, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called up Health Minister Eatala Rajender from Puducherry, where she is holding additional charge as the Lt Governor and enquired about the surge in cases. According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan, she expressed concern over the spurt in number of cases and asked the Health Minister about the measures initiated for the prevention of further spread of infection and treatment facilities.

The Health Minister apprised the Governor about various steps taken by the State government, including ramping up of testing facilities, creating an app to alert the primary contacts and improving the facilities.
Of the 1,321 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest number of 320 cases were from the GHMC limits, followed by 144 from Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 121 from Rangareddy, 96 from Nizamabad and 64 from Nirmal. 

