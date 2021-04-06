BJP, TRS fight in galli, are friends in Delhi, alleges Cong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore held a virtual meeting through the Zoom App regarding the status of the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection campaign with Telangana Congress leaders and directed them to work hard to win the election. He told party leaders that the byelection was highly significant in the present political scenario and asked them not to view it as a mere byelection. The Congress leaders exuded confidence that they would win the poll.

Tagore asked the Congress cadres to expose the tacit understanding between TRS and BJP. He said the cadres should work selflessly to defeat the TRS and the BJP. He also asked them to ensure better results than those in the earlier elections.

During the meeting, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sack MLAs who were facing accusations of involvement in the Karnataka drugs case.

Accusing the pink and saffron parties of having a “hidden pact,” Uttam said, “Congress contestant K Jana Reddy’s victory is confirmed. The contest is between the Congress and the TRS. BJP is not even in the contest as they have fielded a weak contestant as part of an unholy alliance. The two parties are enacting a fight in gully (street) along with friendship in Delhi.”

Stating that BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rapu had submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to remove Lambadas from the ST category, Uttam demanded the BJP and TRS parties to make their stand clear on the issue. “Unemployment rate has increased in the State. Sunil Naik, an employed youth, killed himself demanding employment notifications. A leader like Jana Reddy should be in the Assembly to force the government to release the notifications,” Uttam said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said every Congress karyakarta should campaign like they themselves were contesting the poll, and asked the leaders to camp in the constituency for the next 10 days. He said the result of the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection will change the scenario of State politics.