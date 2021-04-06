Hospital in Nizamabad shut as Covid positive doctor treats patients

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Putting several lives at risk, a doctor who runs a private hospital in Nizamabad, kept on working and treating patients despite allegedly testing positive for Covid-19. A team of Nizamabad District Medical and Health Department officials, on Monday, shut Nishkal Neuro Multi-Speciality Hospital following complaints by alarmed patients who discovered to their horror that the owner Dr Nishkal Prabhu was Covid-positive.

Following these alerts, DMHO Dr M Sudharshan and his team visited the hospital and searched for Dr Prabhu who was not present at the hospital. After waiting for a few hours, they ordered that the hospital be shut down. Instructions were issued to shift the in-patients to other hospitals nearby. Health officials said that Dr Prabhu later returned to the hospital and explained that he had gone out as his daughter was unwell. The doctor is likely to undergo a Covid test on Tuesday.