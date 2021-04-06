Set up more purchase centres: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Monday, conducted a review meeting on the paddy procurement process in Warangal Urban and Rural districts, alongside Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, in Hanamkonda on Monday. Addressing officials, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had gotten a bank guarantee of `20,000 crore to purchase paddy to help the farmers.

He instructed district officials to increase the number of paddy procurement centres, as the yield would be higher compared to the previous season in both Warangal Urban and Rural districts. The Minister also instructed officials to set up tents, and make masks and sanitisers available for the farmers visiting paddy purchasing centres.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that there has been an increase in volume of irrigated areas in the State, thanks to Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). She also said that procurement of paddy would be done via IKP, PACS, Marketing, ODCMS and DCCB. The Ministers also directed officials to involve farmer coordination committees, sarpanches, MPTCs, MPDOs, MPOs and panchyat secretaries in the procurement process.