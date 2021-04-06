TSRTC may scrap Vajra buses over poor response

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is contemplating scrapping the Vajra buses it had procured in 2017. The mini-bus service had been started in a bid to increase revenue for the corporation. These AC buses were proposed to run between colony routes to destinations in Andhra Pradesh like Vijayawada, giving passengers the comfort of boarding from near their homes and not at the bus station. The service, however, failed to pick up.

“The bus service used to operate from nearly 20 bus depots across the State. As the response is poor, there are plans to scrap them. A decision in this regard will be finalised in the coming month,” said a senior TSRTC official on the condition of anonymity.

At present, these buses ply in very few routes. One of the major reasons for their failure was their higher fare, which was more than routine AC routes to inter-State destinations. Presently, the fare has been lowered to as much as what a passenger would pay on a Rajadhani service.