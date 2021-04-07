GWMC polls: Political heat intensifies in Warangal

u mahesh By

WARANGAL: Warangal, which had experienced a lull in political activities since a few days, is now buzzing as parties have started campaigning for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. The campaigning by both the ruling TRS and Opposition parties has gained momentum as bigwigs across parties have started touring the tri-cities, though the State election commission has not yet released notification for the election. The graduate MLC poll results have boosted the TRS’ morale and it is now confident of winning the polls. According to TRS party sources, the election notification will be issued after the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and the GWMC election will be held on April 30.

The State government has issued final notification for the division of GWMC into 66 wards. The final publication will be completed on April 14. TRS party sources say supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has already directed the Ministers and MLAs to appoint in-charges for divisions for the polls. Once the election schedule is released, party members who are hopeful of getting a ticket are likely to personally visit residences of MLAs, MLCs and Ministers for lobbying.