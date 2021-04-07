STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GWMC polls: Political heat intensifies in Warangal

According to TRS party sources, the election notification will be issued after the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and the GWMC election will be held on April 30.

Published: 07th April 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office (File photo| EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal, which had experienced a lull in political activities since a few days, is now buzzing as parties have started campaigning for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. The campaigning by both the ruling TRS and Opposition parties has gained momentum as bigwigs across parties have started touring the tri-cities, though the State election commission has not yet released notification for the election. The graduate MLC poll results have boosted the TRS’ morale and it is now confident of winning the polls. According to TRS party sources, the election notification will be issued after the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and the GWMC election will be held on April 30.

The State government has issued final notification for the division of GWMC into 66 wards. The final publication will be completed on April 14. TRS party sources say supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has already directed the Ministers and MLAs to appoint in-charges for divisions for the polls. Once the election schedule is released, party members who are hopeful of getting a ticket are likely to personally visit residences of MLAs, MLCs and Ministers for lobbying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal GWMC polls
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp