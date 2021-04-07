STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In this election too, Telangana BJP releases ‘charge-sheet’ mocking TRS, Congress

Slamming the Chief Minister, former MP G Vivekanand said that the former was not concerned to address people’s issues even after tasting poll debacles in Dubbaka and GHMC. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisting the saffron flag alongside Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on the occasion of BJP Formation Day, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, on Tuesday, released a ‘charge-sheet’, a document comprising the ‘unfulfilled’ promises made by the TRS and Congress governments, in the backdrop of the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection.

The party also published a photograph of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress’ Nagarjuna Sagar contestant K Jana Reddy embracing each other, implying that both the parties were secret allies. 
Chugh said that the document was a model of the Chief Minister’s “thanasha-styled rule’. He asked whether Jana Reddy had developed the constituency during his stint as the MLA, which lasted for 35 years.

“Chief Minister and Reddy Saheb, you had promised a degree college, but instead, you snatched the existing degree college. This document is only a trailer; a full-fledged movie can be made out of the sins of the Congress and TRS parties over the years,” Chugh said.

Stating that many farmers have committed suicide during their rule, Chugh said that a juice factory was promised in the constituency, but no proposal for the same has been formulated so far. Though Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has the potential of attracting tourists from across the world, the Congress and TRS governments neglected the tourism industry in the constituency, Chugh added. Slamming the Chief Minister, former MP G Vivekanand said that the former was not concerned to address people’s issues even after tasting poll debacles in Dubbaka and GHMC. 

Accusations in the ‘charge-sheet’

In the ‘charge-sheet’, the BJP alleged that the construction of the Buddha Vanam project, which was kickstarted in 2004, was still on. Though the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir holds 405 TMC water, the Nagarjuna Sagar town and surrounding villages are facing difficulties in drawing water for drinking and domestic purposes, the party said. The BJP leaders added that the Chief Minister’s promise to complete the SLBC project by personally monitoring it has not been fulfilled yet

