Komatireddy warns TRS against bullying Congress cadre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Tuesday, said that the Congress would strike back if TRS leaders continued to intimidate its cadre. He said that the TRS was resorting to intimidation as Congress contestant Jana Reddy was receiving overwhelming response from all quarters in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting in the constituency, Venkat Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking, “If KCR can make S Vani Devi an MLC by spending `200 crore, why can’t he make Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary’s mother Shankaramma an MLC?”

Alleging that TRS MLAs have lined up in the constituency with sacks of money, he said, “These MLAs are ignoring people’s issues, and are instead distributing money wherever there are elections.”Expressing dismay over several unemployed youth killing themselves in the State, he said, “The dejected unemployed youth are taking extreme steps due to the State government’s failure in issuing notifications.”