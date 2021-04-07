KT Rama Rao inaugurates Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad. This is the largest Research and Development Center Outside the US for Medtronic. Medtronic is engaged in Medical technology, services and solutions.

The Centre was inaugurated virtually in which S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, also participated.

The 1.50 lakh square feet MEI Centre in Hyderabad employs engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware.

Inauguration of the new MEIC site would boost Telangana’s MedTech plans and cement Hyderabad’s position as the hub of the medical device in India, Rama Rao said.

Taking to Twitter, the IT minister said, "My humble request to the Government of India is to consider incentives and continued support to the companies which will engage in the development of medical devices. I strongly believe Innovation and R&D will hold the key in accelerating the growth of this sector. Hyderabad’s position as the life sciences capital of the country and the world is only getting strengthened with each passing day."