Maharashtra COVID patients pour into Hyderabad hospitals

Several corporate hospitals in the city have about 20 to 30 per cent of their beds occupied by patients from Maharashtra

Published: 07th April 2021 08:40 AM

The demographics of the present wave suggest that younger people are contributing to a large number of hospital admissions.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unexpected outcome of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is that patients infected by the virus are left with no option but to turn to Hyderabad with hospitals in their towns already full with Coronavirus patients. As a result, several corporate hospitals in the city have about 20 to 30 per cent of their beds occupied by patients from Maharashtra.

These patients are essentially coming in from the border districts of Maharashtra like Nanded and Yavatmal. Distance is also becoming a major factor that is making patients opt for hospitals in Hyderabad, which apart from being nearer to the Maharashtra border, offers super-speciality treatment.

“A good number of patients are coming from areas in Maharashtra. Patients from Andhra Pradesh constitute only about seven per cent of all cases admitted. Greater Hyderabad residents still form a majority of about 70% of all those admitted,” explained Dr Lingaiah Amidayala, Director of Medical Services, Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

Among those being admitted to hospitals,  a large proportion of severe cases is referred from a smaller hospital in Maharashtra. “We are getting more cases from Maharashtra and Karnataka because in some remote districts, facilities like ICU and oxygen beds do not exist. They are coming via referrals for advanced care here,” said Dr Praveen, HOD, Emergency Medical Services at KIMS Hospital.

There are some patients from Maharashtra in major teaching hospitals like Gandhi Hospital as well. However, this time round, it is a less severe form of Covid, says Dr Lingaiah. He also explains that unlike in the past, only patients with serious complications are coming to big hospitals. 

Young, middle-aged affected

The demographics of the present wave suggest that younger people are contributing to a large number of hospital admissions. “About 30 to 40 per cent of patients are either young or middle-aged. They are seeking admission to the hospital, late, which is adding to the complication,” said Dr PNB Gopal, Continental Hospital.

TS vaccinates 72K beneficiaries in a day

Telangana administered first and second doses of vaccine shots on 66,862 and 5,187 beneficiaries, respectively, on Monday — the highest ever vaccinated in a single day in the State. Cumulatively, 72,049 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered. A majority of those who were vaccinated were above the age of 45 years

1,498  Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in State

Telangana recorded 1,498 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The number of active cases is inching closer to the 10K-mark, and presently stands at 9,993 cases, of which 4,670 are admitted in hospitals. Meanwhile, six persons lost their lives due to Covid-19, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,729

