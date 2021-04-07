STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to panic, orphanage kids safe: WDCW

On Tuesday, of the 81 children residing in the orphanage, 41 had tested positive for Covid in Rapid Antigen Tests.

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medical worker arranges swab sample during the COVID-19 test. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a Covid-19 cluster was reported at one of the orphanages in LB Nagar, State Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Commissioner D Divya said that there was no need to panic, and that the children at the Child Care Institute (CCI) were safe. 

She added that special instructions have been issued to curb such incidents in other CCIs in the State, which include putting in place special quarantine rooms within the CCI limits, arranging oximeters, vaporisers etc. 

On Tuesday, of the 81 children residing in the orphanage, 41 had tested positive for Covid in Rapid Antigen Tests. While seven of them showed symptoms, the others were found to be asymptomatic, and are kept in isolation rooms at the CCI. 

When asked if the outbreak was a result of cramped rooms in the CCI, officials said that as per the DWO-Rangareddy report, the orphanage had enough space to accommodate children comfortably. 

The WDCW Commissioner further said that District Welfare Officers, Bal Raksha Bhavan Coordinators and District Child Protection Officers have been asked to strictly implement Covid guidelines. “All the CCIs should have adequate masks, sanitisers, oximeters, thermometers, vaporisers, and medicines. Outsiders shall not be allowed inside the CCIs,” she said.

