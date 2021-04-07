Only BJP can rid Chhattisgarh of Naxals: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Maoists would be wiped out from Chhattisgarh only if his party came to power in the State. “During the Congress rule, 22 soldiers have lost their lives at the hands of Maoists till date,” said Sanjay Kumar. He was speaking at the BJP Formation Day celebrations at the party State headquarters on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after hoisting the saffron flag, Sanjay Kumar said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy spent the whole day instilling confidence amongst soldiers on Monday. “Amit Shah also visited Chattishgarh to boost the morale of jawans,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP will destroy the ‘feudal’ rule of the TRS, he said, “The BJP doesn’t want power for the sake of having political power. We want to use it to serve the poor and needy.”