COVID: Two villages on self-imposed lockdown in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A family has become a super spreader of Covid-19 in Edapally village under Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Though officials have refused to comment on the issue, sources have confirmed that 49 people from the village tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Villagers have self imposed a lockdown after the outbreak.

The entire population of the village amounting to about 500 has undergone Covid-19 tests. The 49 who tested positive have been placed under home quarantine.The reason for the spread is believed to be a jatara held in the village, which is near the Maharashtra border, and people from other towns near the border had attended the religious gathering. Four people who attended the jatara initially tested positive, upon which medical teams were alerted and conducted door-to-door tests.

In yet another similar incident, a family from Garmillapalle village in Tekumatla mandal of the district has also become a super spreader of the virus. The family reportedly attended a religious gathering in Vemulawada, and tested positive six days after their return. They had attended other ceremonies during the intervening period.

Following this, about 150 people from Garmillapalle were tested, of which 16 tested positive. As a result, the village gram panchayat imposed a self-lockdown. They have blocked all the entrances to the village.