Horticulture vital to doubling farmers’ incomes in Telangana, says Governor 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed that promoting horticulture is vital to achieve the goal of doubling the farmers’ incomes. Soundararajan was giving a virtual address, from the Raj Nivas in Puducherry, at the first convocation of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, of which she is the Chancellor

“Telangana is promoting horticulture in a massive way by extending financial assistance to the poly houses and other initiatives. It is now on the farmers and other entrepreneurs to rise to the occasion and reap benefits in the sector, ” she said. Emphasising on the importance of growing fruits, vegetables and flowering plants on a large scale, the Governor called for the citizens to set up kitchen or roof gardens. “In Raj Bhavan, we are reaping the benefits of our efforts of growing the fruit-bearing tree,” she said.

The Governor virtually presented convocation degrees, including 16 doctoral degrees, to a total of 529 students on the university’s first convocation and congratulated the graduating students. She exhorted the graduating horticulture students to contribute their knowledge and expertise in promoting horticulture and help farmers gain benefits from it.

Team visits tribal village

A team of officials, led by Joint Secretary to Governor J Bhavani Shankar, visited Pusukunta — a remote village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district — on Wednesday,The team of officials distributed health and hygiene kits and masks to the villagers, who belong to the Primitive Tribal Group (PTG), as envisaged by the Governor.“A large survey has been taken up to assess the status and reasons of malnutrition among the tribals. Based on the survey findings, a concrete action plan will be launched,” said Bhavani Shankar.