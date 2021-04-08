STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kothagudem woman accuses brother, cousin of sexual assault

The harassment had continued even after she shifted from Manugur town to Kothagudem for higher studies. 

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

The victim's family had at that time refused to lodge a complaint. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old woman from Kothagudem has lodged a complaint with the police that her brother and cousin have been sexually assaulting her since the time she was in Class II. After she lodged the complaint, her 25-year-old cousin hanged himself at his residence on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of 3 Incline in Ramavaram area of Kothagudem town, had lodged a complaint in Two Town police station that she had been sexually harassed by her cousin and brother since the time she was eight years old. The harassment had continued even after she shifted from Manugur town to Kothagudem for higher studies. 

She also mentioned in the complaint that her relatives, including her mother and aunt, did not take any action against her brother  and cousin even after she informed them of the assault. They also  threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

 The Kothagudem Two Town police registered a case under Section 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 6, 17 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the victim’s brother and cousin.After coming to know that the police have registered a case against him, the cousin died by suicide.

Cousin dies by suicide
After learning that a sexual assault case has been registered against him, the 25-year-old cousin of the woman hanged himself at his residence on Wednesday. He had been alledgedly abusing her since she was a Class II student.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Comments

