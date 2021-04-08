STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtor strikes gold, literally, while digging newly acquired land in Telangana

A metal vessel filled with gold ornaments weighing around 5 kg was discovered when some earthmovers were carrying out levelling work in Jangaon district

A metal vessel filled with gold ornaments weighing around 5 kg was discovered when some earthmovers were carrying out levelling work. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A realtor literally struck gold while digging his land in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district on Thursday.

A metal vessel filled with gold ornaments weighing around 5 kg was discovered when some earthmovers were carrying out levelling work.

The land owner, Narsimha, had purchased 11 acres of land in Pembarthy village for developing a residential venture beside the National Highway-163 that connects Warangal to Hyderabad.  

The news about the discovery spread like wildfire in the village and many people gathered to see the treasure. Some even performed pooja for the metal vessel.

The realtor later informed the local police about it. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jangaon ACP S Vinod Kumar said the vessel filled with gold ornaments has been handed over to revenue department officials.

