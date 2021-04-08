SCB residents rue lack of vaccination centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH Covid-19 cases drastically increasing in the last few weeks in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), fear and panic have also increased multiple-fold among the residents. The Secunderabad Cantonment, which has a population of around four lakh, has eight wards.

As per the Sanitation department, in the last few weeks, the Covid cases are rapidly increasing in SCB. As of Wednesday, around 120 cases have been reported, compared to 70 till Sunday. While cases have been increasing in every ward, the residents claim they do not have proper access to vaccination centres. They say that unlike GHMC, they do not even have hospitals nearby to get the vaccine shots.

“Even people who are eligible to get vaccinated are unable to do so as we do not have vaccination centres close to most of the wards, especially ward-5, one of the biggest in SCB. We have to travel to Bolarum Dispensary, which is very far for many of us,” said T Satish Gupta, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Welfare Association.

In this regard, a representation was also submitted to Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Ajit Reddy by residents of ward 5 on Wednesday. M Devender, sanitation department official of SCB, said, “We have planned to start vaccination centres in each ward and they will be operational in the next few days.”