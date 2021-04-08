STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SCB residents rue lack of vaccination centres

As per the Sanitation department, in the last few weeks, the Covid cases are rapidly increasing in SCB. As of Wednesday, around 120 cases have been reported, compared to 70 till Sunday.  

Published: 08th April 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH Covid-19 cases drastically increasing in the last few weeks in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), fear and panic have also increased multiple-fold among the residents. The Secunderabad Cantonment, which has a population of around four lakh, has eight wards.

As per the Sanitation department, in the last few weeks, the Covid cases are rapidly increasing in SCB. As of Wednesday, around 120 cases have been reported, compared to 70 till Sunday.  While cases have been increasing in every ward, the residents claim they do not have proper access to vaccination centres. They say that unlike GHMC, they do not even have hospitals nearby to get the vaccine shots. 

“Even people who are eligible to get vaccinated are unable to do so as we do not have vaccination centres close to most of the wards, especially ward-5, one of the biggest in SCB. We have to travel to Bolarum Dispensary, which is very far for many of us,” said T Satish Gupta, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Welfare Association.

In this regard, a representation was also submitted to Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Ajit Reddy by residents of ward 5 on Wednesday. M Devender, sanitation department official of SCB, said, “We have planned to start vaccination centres in each ward and they will be operational in the next few days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad vaccination
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp