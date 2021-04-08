Sibling States lock horns over Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The row over sharing of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi is still unresolved as sibling States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stuck to their respective stands, at a meeting convened by Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

MHA secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened the meeting virtually with secretaries of State’s Reorganisation Departments of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telangana SR Department Secretary K Ramakrishna was present. Reiterating the State’s stand, TS officials insisted that the Telangana Bhavan be allocated to TS in its entirety.

However, Andhra Pradesh officials argued that it should be shared between AP and TS in the 58:42 ratio, based on the population. Home Ministry officials backed AP’s reasoning. Telangana Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao had written a letter in 2018 to the Union Ministry stating that the Telangana Bhavan property had been purchased by the then Nizam of Hyderabad State. AP was not been not formed at the time. AP later merged with Telangana and later demerged from TS. Thus, the AP cannot claim share in Telangana Bhavan was the argument of the TS.