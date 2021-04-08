STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana rules out lockdown, curfew

He further stressed that people must not panic as there will be no lockdown in the State but must follow all Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 08th April 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court found fault with the State’s low vaccination numbers, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that the existing vaccination capacity will be doubled and the pandemic would be contained without imposing any lockdown or curfew. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Health Minister said that from the present 50,000 to 60,000 vaccine doses administered on  a daily basis, the capacity will be ramped up to 1,50,000 per day.“The State is working to improve the daily capacity of both testing and vaccination. We have a capacity of conducting one lakh tests and for vaccination, we are adding the capacity to go up to 1.5 lakh per day,” Eatala said.He said that while there is no need to panic, the government, nonetheless, is closely monitoring the rise of the pandemic at the level of the CMO. He further stressed that people must not panic as there will be no lockdown in the State but must follow all Covid-19 protocols. 

Figure it out

1,15,736 new cases registered in the country in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning; 96,982 cases reported on Tuesday

630 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; 446 deaths on Tuesday; cumulative toll 1,66,177

59,856 recovered on Wednesday; cumulative recoveries stand at 1,17,92,135

Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
(Representational Photo)
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
