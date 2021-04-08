Telangana rules out lockdown, curfew

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court found fault with the State’s low vaccination numbers, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that the existing vaccination capacity will be doubled and the pandemic would be contained without imposing any lockdown or curfew.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Health Minister said that from the present 50,000 to 60,000 vaccine doses administered on a daily basis, the capacity will be ramped up to 1,50,000 per day.“The State is working to improve the daily capacity of both testing and vaccination. We have a capacity of conducting one lakh tests and for vaccination, we are adding the capacity to go up to 1.5 lakh per day,” Eatala said.He said that while there is no need to panic, the government, nonetheless, is closely monitoring the rise of the pandemic at the level of the CMO. He further stressed that people must not panic as there will be no lockdown in the State but must follow all Covid-19 protocols.

Figure it out

1,15,736 new cases registered in the country in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning; 96,982 cases reported on Tuesday

630 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; 446 deaths on Tuesday; cumulative toll 1,66,177

59,856 recovered on Wednesday; cumulative recoveries stand at 1,17,92,135