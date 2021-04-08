Vemulaghat, Pallepahad oustees shift to R&R colony

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Residents of Vemulaghat and Pallepahad villages, which will be submerged under the Mallanna Sagar project, moved to a Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Musharajpally village on Wednesday.

Women from the villages were seen weeping inconsolably at leaving their homes and farmlands. Most of the villagers expressed regret at being asked to leave the village where they had been born. Some of the villagers, however, were happy to give their lands for the irrigation project.In the first phase, around 50 families from Vemulaghat and Pallepahad villages were shifted to Musharajpally in 50 DCM vehicles.