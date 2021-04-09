STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A piece of the pie for everyone in Nagarjuna Sagar byelections

On the other hand, the jobless villagers are getting a daily wage for joining the rallies of the political parties.

Published: 09th April 2021 07:27 AM

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Big politicos buzzing all over Nagarjuna Sagar for the upcoming byelection has proved advantageous for many businesses and individuals in the constituency. It seems, hotels, chicken and wines shops, and even jobless villagers are all getting a piece of the pie of the bypolls, even amidst the pandemic.  As the byelection is a prestigious issue for the three big political parties — the TRS, BJP and Congress — political leaders, who have been busy campaigning, have booked rooms in all luxury and medium-tier hotels in not just the constituency, but also at other places in the district.  

Speaking Express, K Vijay Reddy, a supervisor at Hotel Swagath Grand, Miryalaguda, said all their hotel rooms were booked. “As there are no rooms left, the dedicated room for the chairman was also allotted to the guests. Most of the rooms are occupied by political leaders, including MLAs. We have been receiving calls to check for empty rooms, but we are full,” Vijay said. 

The byelection has also helped the sale of liquor and chicken. Sd Khaleel, a chicken vendor in an interior village of the constituency, said his sales shot up by a staggering 200 per cent. “I used to sell 10 to 15 kg of chicken per day and now, I am selling 30 kg per day even as prices have gone up by Rs 100 in the last one month,” Khaleel said.On the other hand, the jobless villagers are getting a daily wage for joining the rallies of the political parties.

‘Bhagath will win by huge margin’
Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (right) interacts with the citizens of Nidamanuru mandal during the TRS’ election campaign on Thursday. Addressing election meetings, Jagadish said that it was very difficult for the Congress and the BJP to recover their deposits in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll.  Reddy further predicted that TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath will win by double the margin that his late father Narasimhaiah won by in 2018. 

