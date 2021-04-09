Defections, KCR’s prime focus: Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has focused on engineering defections while ignoring the suicides by unemployed youth, tenant farmers and private schoolteachers.

Terming the merger of the TDP Legislature Party with the TRS a “wicked act”, Vikramarka said the CM was trying to eliminate the role of the Opposition. He said KCR was trampling upon dissent. “During the Telangana movement, KCR instigated youngsters to commit suicide and he’s forcing them to do the same again by not issuing job notifications,” he said.

The merger of parties falls under the purview of the Election Commission, the Congress leader explained. “The presidents of the two parties should give consent letters to concerned authorities and not the members who were elected on the B Form of a party, ” he stated.