Jangaon village hits the jack‘pot’

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A Hyderabad-based realtor struck gold, quite literally, as he chanced upon a copper vessel with gold and silver ornaments buried in the ground at Pembarthy village in Jangaon district on Thursday. He was getting a piece of land dug up using earthmovers to develop open plots when he discovered the ornaments.News of the treasure spread like wildfire in the village with many gathering to witness the spectacle. Some even performed pooja over the copper vessel. The villagers now want the Archeology Department to excavate the land, and build a temple using the money found in the vessel.

Meanwhile, police and revenue officials visited the spot to inspect the treasure. A goldsmith was summoned to the site to check the authenticity of the ornaments. Turns out, they were all pure.In fact, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Jangaon Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) P Ravinder, and Jangaon ACP S Vinod Kumar weighed the ornaments in front of the villagers. In the copper vessel, they found earrings, pustelu, gundulu, naga padigelu, and tiny gold sticks. There were silver sticks or kadiyalu, chains and rings too. In all, the pot contained 187 g of gold and 1.727 kg of silver. The copper vessel itself weighed 1.2 kg.

The artifacts have been moved to the District Collectorate. Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila said that the 11-acre land, where the treasure was found, has been cordoned off, with police personnel guarding the site. “We have instructed the land owner to stop all the works till further orders. The ornaments have been placed in a strongroom at the district treasury,” said Nikhila.Archeology Department teams also arrived at the site, trying to ascertain whether the jewellery has any historical significance; they are exploring potential links to the Kakatiya dynasty.

11-acre Land bought from local farmer

Pembarthy Sarpanch Ambala Anjaneyulu Goud said that two months ago, Hyderabad-based realtors had purchased the 11-acre land from a farmer named Narsimha. It is located close to National Highway-163, connecting Warangal and Hyderabad