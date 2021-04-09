Over 1.45 lakh teachers in Telangana to get Rs 2000 aid, 25 kg rice before April 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department issued an order on Friday for disbursement of Rs 2,000 as financial assistance and 25 kg rice free of cost to mitigate the sufferings of teaching and non-teaching staff members of private schools.

According to the order issued, the disbursement of financial aid will be between April 20 and 24. Whereas, rice bag from fair price shop can be obtained by eligible beneficiaries between April 21 and 25.

Teachers and non-teaching staff working at recognised private schools in the state, as of March 16, 2020, are considered eligible beneficiaries.

All the headmasters of private schools will have to ascertain bank accounts and Aadhar details of teachers and non-teaching staff and submit it online between March 10 and 15.

Thereafter, District Education Officers will confirm the details. After confirmation from DEO, the data of eligible beneficiaries will be shared with the finance and civil supplies department by district collectors for a Direct Benefit Transfer of Rs 2,000 and 25 kgs of rice each month until schools reopen.

Since April 2020, many private teachers did not receive their salary. Many teachers lost their jobs. A few of them are working with a 50 per cent salary. Some are even working with 30 per cent salary since last 12 months.