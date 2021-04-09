STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana has set up over 6.5K procurement centres

Reddy said the State government had sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for the procurement of paddy.

Farmers at a procurement centre in the erstwhile Warangal district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited chairman Marredy Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the State government had procured foodgrains worth 3.93 crore LMT worth Rs 68,000 crore at a minimum support price. He said that with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and perseverance, Telangana had achieved better results in the cultivation of paddy. 

Reddy said the State government had sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for the procurement of paddy. Speaking at a press conference, he said that they were expecting 1.32 crore LMT in the coming Yasangi season. He added that they would procure over 80 lakh metric tonnes by establishing as many as 6,575 procurement centres. The chairman said 179 procurement centres were already opened in various districts. He urged the farmers to get paddy with less than 17 per cent moisture.

Comments

