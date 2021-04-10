STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Indiramma houses in Karimnagar an eyesore

Indiramma houses which were constructed during the Congress government’s rule in Karimnagar have turned into an eyesore.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

An unfinished Indiramma house at Baddipalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar

An unfinished Indiramma house at Baddipalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Indiramma houses which were constructed during the Congress government’s rule in Karimnagar have turned into an eyesore. A majority of the 5,000 houses constructed at Baddipalli have been lying unfinished for years and most of the completed houses are in a dilapidated condition. 

Only around 100 beneficiaries are currently residing in the houses, a portion of which they had to complete with their own money. Many of the unfinished houses have turned into a haven for anti-social activities and some have even collapsed. 

Poloju Rajaiah, who resides in an Indiramma house, said that the then government paid only `40,000 of the promised `70,000 for the construction of the house 10 years ago and that he had to pay the rest himself. Beneficiaries who reside in the Indiramma houses face many issues, including lack of basic amenities, proper roads and drains. There are also no provisions for water storage facilities. To make it worse, there are no cremation grounds in the area, and residents have to take the bodies of their loved ones to Karimnagar for cremation.

City Congress president K Narender Reddy alleged that the TRS government, instead of searching for a separate location for its flagship double bedroom house scheme, utilised the existing Indiramma houses. The TRS, after it came to power in 2014, had claimed that it would conduct an inquiry into the corruption in the Indiramma housing scheme and clear the pending bills for beneficiaries, but that did not materialise. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp