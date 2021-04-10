Indiramma houses in Karimnagar an eyesore

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

KARIMNAGAR: Indiramma houses which were constructed during the Congress government’s rule in Karimnagar have turned into an eyesore. A majority of the 5,000 houses constructed at Baddipalli have been lying unfinished for years and most of the completed houses are in a dilapidated condition.

Only around 100 beneficiaries are currently residing in the houses, a portion of which they had to complete with their own money. Many of the unfinished houses have turned into a haven for anti-social activities and some have even collapsed.

Poloju Rajaiah, who resides in an Indiramma house, said that the then government paid only `40,000 of the promised `70,000 for the construction of the house 10 years ago and that he had to pay the rest himself. Beneficiaries who reside in the Indiramma houses face many issues, including lack of basic amenities, proper roads and drains. There are also no provisions for water storage facilities. To make it worse, there are no cremation grounds in the area, and residents have to take the bodies of their loved ones to Karimnagar for cremation.

City Congress president K Narender Reddy alleged that the TRS government, instead of searching for a separate location for its flagship double bedroom house scheme, utilised the existing Indiramma houses. The TRS, after it came to power in 2014, had claimed that it would conduct an inquiry into the corruption in the Indiramma housing scheme and clear the pending bills for beneficiaries, but that did not materialise.