Only vaccinated visitors welcome at GHMC office

Those who want to meet officials for any grievance must produce a soft or hard copy of the vaccination certificate, and should follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:37 AM

A banner, which states that non-vaccinated persons will be denied entry, placed outside GHMC Kukatpally office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC’s Kukatpally zonal office has taken a decision not to allow non-vaccinated persons into its premises. The decision was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. Banners have been put up in front of the zonal office regarding the same, and the gate leading to the office has been manned by security guards. Those who want to meet officials for any grievance must produce a soft or hard copy of the vaccination certificate, and should follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Staff asked to get vaccinated by April 15

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that all the workers and officials of the GHMC must get vaccinated against Covid-19. As per his orders, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued instructions to the zonal commissioners, directing them to get all the staff vaccinated by April 15.

The Commissioner, on Friday, held a video conference with the zonal commissioners on the same. Zonal commissioners have been directed to make arrangements for vaccination at the concerned Urban Health Centres. Details of those who have been vaccinated on a daily basis should be sent to the head office, the Commissioner said. 

