Telangana hit by Covid vaccine shortage, only 5.33 lakh doses left

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vaccine shortage has now come to haunt Telangana as the state is left with just 5.33 lakh doses to spare which will barely last for 3 more days.

The development came forth after the Telangana Chief Secretary wrote a letter to the Union Health Secretary explaining how the state ramped up vaccinations over the last two days and vaccinated nearly 1.5Lakh individuals in a single day exhausting the left over stocks.

The Chief Secretary wrote stating, "I would like to request you to urgently provide at least 30 lakh doses of the vaccine to Telangana for the next 15 day."

Telangana until the beginning of this week was on a relatively smooth spot with its vaccine reserves. However, with the Chief Minister ordering for a targeted vaccination across various government departments, several thousands have got immunised over the last three days leading to sudden depletion of the stock.

It is learnt that the 5 lakh doses left to spare will also first be diverted to administer the second dose of those who already got the first dose and that first dose dispensation might be slowed down.

Telangana is looking to enhance vaccinations upto 2 lakh doses a day, however, with fewer stocks this may take a while.