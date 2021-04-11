Chiranjeevi, Pawan fans clash at Kamareddy theatre

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Inebriated fans of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan clashed at a local theatre in Kamareddy late on Friday where the latter’s film Vakeel Saab was being screened. The fight took place during the second show. The fans beat each other up and threw empty bottles at the screen in the theatre as the petrified audience looked on. The drunken groups also damaged seats and technical equipment in the theatre. Owing to the ruckus, the film’s screening was stopped for 30 minutes.

Evicted from the theatre, the rowdy fans continued to fight on the street outside. Sources say that the theatre management did not file a complaint with the police. However, taking a serious view of the incident, police reprimanded the theatre management and also asked them to strictly follow Covid-19 regulations.

They directed that the theatre be sanitised, masks made mandatory for all, and strict social distancing be enforced. Kamareddy SHO S Madushan on Saturday convened a meeting with the theatre management and staffers to prevent such incidents in future. Meanwhile, it is learnt that a similar incident of violence took place at a theatre in Nizamabad where Vakeel Saab is being screened. Pawan Kalyan fans were angry because ticket prices had been hiked.