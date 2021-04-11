Half of Telangana Cabinet camping in Nagarjuna Sagar, says Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that half of the Telangana Cabinet, MPs, and MLAs have camped in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) alleged that the TRS is indulging in malpractice by abusing power and distributing money and liquor to win the ensuing election. The party also alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed in conducting the polls in a transparent manner. Speaking to the media, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that he had brought it to the notice of the election observer that the TRS was flouting the poll code as well as Covid- 19 containment protocols.

“It appears that the local police is cooperating with the TRS in distributing money and liquor. The vehicles of TRS leaders are not being inspected. Why have they not inspected the residences that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and State Home Minister Md Mohamood set up in Nagarjuna Sagar?” Uttam questioned. Addressing an election campaign meeting in Peddavoora mandal, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that had the ‘Bangaru Telangana’ dream been attained, Sunil Naik and Ravi would not have died by suicide.

“Why did Ravi die by suicide? Isn’t it due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao? Isn’t the CM driving unemployed youth to suicide by not issuing notification for 1 . 9 3 lakh jobs , ” sai d Revanth. Claiming that the roads which were being used by TRS leaders in Nagarjuna Sagar had been laid during their contestant K Jana Reddy’s stint, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, “Jana Reddy is a spotless leader.

There are no corruption charges against him even though he held office as a Minister for nearly two decades, and the leaders who will be jailed soon are making comments against statesmen like him.” He asked the people to send Jana Reddy to the Assembly wi th a huge majority.